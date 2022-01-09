Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,101 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.63% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

TPHD opened at $32.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $32.98.

