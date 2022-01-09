Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 7.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.2% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 19.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fastly by 11.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $122.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,899. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

