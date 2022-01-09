Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $732,000 Stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 3.06% of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the third quarter worth $73,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the third quarter valued at $274,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MCEF opened at $20.66 on Friday. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $23.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.