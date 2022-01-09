Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $832,000 Stock Holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,964 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Nano Dimension worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano Dimension stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.29.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 1,187.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

