Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,450 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 172.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $84,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.76 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 85.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

