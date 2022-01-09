Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Position Trimmed by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after acquiring an additional 97,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,404,000 after acquiring an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $317,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.29.

CPT stock opened at $166.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 140.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.53.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $462,868.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,530 shares of company stock worth $36,241,226 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

