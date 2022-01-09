Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Short Interest Down 19.7% in December

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 6,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 46.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,144 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $34,292,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $28,249,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $23,053,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 25.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,629,000 after buying an additional 1,142,460 shares in the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

NYSE CCJ traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,555,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.09 and a beta of 0.85. Cameco has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.