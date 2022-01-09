Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Update

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 989,100 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 237,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

CAMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.47. Camtek has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

