Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.80.

CAMT stock opened at $41.66 on Thursday. Camtek has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.48.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company’s revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

