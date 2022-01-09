Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stock Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,312 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $13,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 29,273 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 40,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 851,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

RVMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $22.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.90. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

