Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $19.74 Million Stock Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,215,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,697 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $19,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 8,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $122,238.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 12,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $201,236.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,420 shares of company stock worth $1,861,398 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.37. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

