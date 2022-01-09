Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,979 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.60% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $18,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,737,000 after buying an additional 106,744 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after buying an additional 565,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,231,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,364,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,705,000 after buying an additional 196,106 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $43.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,895 shares of company stock worth $19,232,700. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

