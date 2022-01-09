Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 16,529 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,927,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $16,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COGT. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

COGT stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $331.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.88.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COGT. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

