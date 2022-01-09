Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 365 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NSC opened at $296.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $230.15 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.92 and its 200 day moving average is $268.70.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.28.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

