Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 89,771 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,581,751,000 after purchasing an additional 141,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,364,000 after purchasing an additional 172,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,376,462,000 after purchasing an additional 211,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH opened at $128.15 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.65.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.43.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

