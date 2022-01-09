Cappasity Hits Market Capitalization of $4.70 Million (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Cappasity has a market cap of $4.70 million and $309,132.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity is a coin. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

