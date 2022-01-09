Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,908 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 24.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 70.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $21.90 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.18.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.19.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

