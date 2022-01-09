Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

CASY stock opened at $196.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.92. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.50 and a 52 week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

