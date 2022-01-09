Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.56 ($0.02). Approximately 129,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,237,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of £20.77 million and a P/E ratio of -16.00.

About Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ)

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Cangai copper mine located in northern New South Wales; Mt Oxide project in the Mt Isa district, north-west Queensland; and various assets in Zambia.

