CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) to report $181.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.00 million and the highest is $182.83 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year sales of $683.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $681.20 million to $684.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $760.60 million, with estimates ranging from $758.80 million to $763.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $176.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.02 million.

CCCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $16.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,027,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.