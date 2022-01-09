Celo Dollar (CUSD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $333,689.00

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $102.39 million and $333,689.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00061617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 102,461,453 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

