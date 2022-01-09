Centrality (CENNZ) Trading 26% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrality has a market cap of $122.32 million and $895,363.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centrality has traded down 26% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00064359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.