Ceres (CERES) Price Tops $113.26

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. Ceres has a market cap of $565,241.96 and $9,924.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for about $113.26 or 0.00270543 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 28.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00058073 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00080489 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.83 or 0.07387492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,772.79 or 0.99777923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00071212 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006768 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 6,490 coins and its circulating supply is 4,990 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

