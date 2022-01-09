Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 45,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,553,318 shares.The stock last traded at $6.26 and had previously closed at $6.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $133,413.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,800 shares of company stock worth $2,173,500 over the last three months. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,434,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,399,000 after acquiring an additional 748,696 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cerus by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,202,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,951,000 after purchasing an additional 719,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,913,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,037,000 after acquiring an additional 354,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cerus by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,217,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after buying an additional 210,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Cerus by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,932,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 302,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

