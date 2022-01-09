Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $79.21 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $79.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.18.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

