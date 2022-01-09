Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 160 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 42.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 95.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR stock opened at $95.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $78.33 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.