Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

