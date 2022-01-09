Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $634,000 Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,762,000 after purchasing an additional 884,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,770,000 after purchasing an additional 580,099 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.60.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $354.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

