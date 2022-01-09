Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 59.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 167.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.57.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $552.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $624.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

