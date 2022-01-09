Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $84.44 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average is $79.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

