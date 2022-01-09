Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock remained flat at $$26.68 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.02.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 408.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

