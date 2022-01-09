Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Down 3.1% After Analyst Downgrade

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $139.00 to $122.00. The stock traded as low as $72.76 and last traded at $73.02. 571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 370,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.36.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLCE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 66.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 120.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 255.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 61,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 44,467 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 314.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.77 and its 200-day moving average is $88.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.14.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The business had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

