China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Trading Down 2.6%

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG)’s share price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

About China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG)

China DongSheng International, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of nutritional supplements, and beauty care and alternative health care products. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Jilin, China.

