Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $5.45

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.45, but opened at $5.68. Chindata Group shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 7,897 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 94.68 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CD. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

