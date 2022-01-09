Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $5.45

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.45, but opened at $5.68. Chindata Group shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 7,897 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 94.68 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CD. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.
About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.