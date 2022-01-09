Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Chindata Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of Chindata Group stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.68 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,429,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,200,000 after buying an additional 3,369,618 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after buying an additional 3,299,899 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 76.6% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,595,000 after buying an additional 3,124,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 310.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,177,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,120 shares during the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

