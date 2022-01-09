Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Raised by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.94.

NYSE CB opened at $201.19 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

