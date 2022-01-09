Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $262.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 47.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in Cigna by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Cigna by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,202,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock opened at $233.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.77 and its 200-day moving average is $216.86. The stock has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

