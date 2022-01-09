Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Short Interest Down 31.8% in December

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CNNB opened at $14.55 on Friday. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

