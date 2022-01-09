CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Up 8.8%

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.80. 807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 131,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CINT. Citigroup began coverage on CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on CI&T in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25.

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

