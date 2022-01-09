Clifford Sosin Purchases 56,815 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 56,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $3,564,004.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Clifford Sosin purchased 75,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.45 per share, with a total value of $5,058,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Clifford Sosin purchased 36,875 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.80 per share, with a total value of $2,500,125.00.

Cardlytics stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.48 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.69.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.40 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 50.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cardlytics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cardlytics by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

