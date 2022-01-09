Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Gap Down to $26.75

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.75, but opened at $26.12. Codexis shares last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 5,018 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDXS. Cowen lifted their price objective on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -106.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock worth $2,535,700 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,971,000 after acquiring an additional 170,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Codexis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,171,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,371,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,154,000 after buying an additional 27,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Codexis by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,029,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after buying an additional 45,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Codexis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,362,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

