Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Coeur Mining posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coeur Mining.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDE. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.3% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 10.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CDE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.85. 3,670,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,255,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.50 and a beta of 1.74. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.