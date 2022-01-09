Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post $4.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.81 billion and the lowest is $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $18.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.46 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $20.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,755,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,278. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.26. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $92.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.