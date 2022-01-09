Cohen Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AppLovin stock opened at $80.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.90. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $11,273,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $677,089,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,342,492 shares of company stock valued at $764,986,156. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
