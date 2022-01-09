Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 17.9% over the last three years.

PSF stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $32.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $10,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

