Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $340.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COIN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $382.20.

COIN stock opened at $232.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 11,191 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total value of $3,626,667.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 658,739 shares of company stock worth $206,694,883 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

