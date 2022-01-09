Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, trading some 50 different digital assets. “

COIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $232.33 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.74 and its 200 day moving average is $266.43.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $2,630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total transaction of $203,959.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 658,739 shares of company stock worth $206,694,883.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

