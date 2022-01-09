CoinEx Token (CET) Price Hits $0.0581 on Top Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $41.18 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00064231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005690 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CET is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.