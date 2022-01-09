Collateral Pay (COLL) Trading Down 24.1% Over Last 7 Days

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0719 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $444,971.79 and approximately $982.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00059005 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00084885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.99 or 0.07462765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00072271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,842.85 or 1.00052533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

