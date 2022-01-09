Colliers Securities Comments on Xos Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for XOS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for XOS’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get XOS alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on XOS in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush started coverage on XOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

XOS stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. XOS has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million.

In related news, Director George N. Mattson bought 35,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $141,173.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Mattson bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 185,560 shares of company stock valued at $738,173.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XOS during the third quarter valued at $47,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOS Company Profile

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.